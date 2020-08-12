Thurgood~Howell

Mike and Suzy Howell of Manti are happy to announce the marriage of their son, Bradley Howell to Alyssa Thurgood, daughter of Jeremy and Lani Thurgood of Shelly, Idaho. Grandparents are Steve and Kathy Frischknecht. They couple will be married Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 in Manti. They will both be continuing their studies at Utah State this fall.

Bradley is finishing a civil engineering degree and Alyssa will be studying history education. They will later be sealed in the Manti Temple.

If we missed sending you an invitation, please consider this your invitation. An open house will be held Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from 7-8 p.m. at the Pioneer Heritage Gardens across from the Temple.

Please observe COVID-19 precautions if possible.