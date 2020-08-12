Hart~Baily

Frank and Shana Hart happily announce the marriage of their daughter Bergen Raen Hart to Taylor James Bailey, son of Jason and Crystal Bailey on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Grandparents are Alyce Johnson, Provo, Phyllis Gregerson and James Gregerson Jr., both from Gunnison, Carma Gregerson from Willard, Martin and Susan Gilkey of Moroni and Paul and Sopee Bailey, West Valley City.

Bergen and Taylor look forward to being sealed in the Provo Utah Temple when circumstances allow.

