Howard~Wightman

Hilmer and Jessica Howard of Fairview, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Hannah Marie Howard to Caleb McKay Wightman, son of Chris and Desiri Wightman of Herriman, on Aug. 15, 2020 in the Manti Utah Temple.

Hannah is a graduate of North Sanpete High and served a mission in the California San Fernando and California Bakersfield Missions.

Caleb is a graduate of Herriman High and served a mission in the Chicago Illinois Mission.

The couple will make their first home in Ephraim, and continue their education at Snow College. There will be a reception in their honor at the Peterson Dance Hall in Fairview, that evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The couple is registered at Amazon and have a Venmo account @Caleb-Wightman.