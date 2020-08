Erickson~Francis

Brett and Mary Francis of Centerfield and Chris and Heidi Erickson of Willard are pleased to announce the marriage of Austin Francis, of Centerfield to Savanah Erickson of Brigham City on Friday, Aug. 14 in the Brigham City Temple.

Due to COVID-19, a small family open house will be held. The couple is registered at Amazon and Venmo:@austin-sav

They will reside in Logan and attend Utah State University.