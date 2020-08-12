Morris Steven Higgins

Morris Steven Higgins, 76, passed away Aug. 4, 2020 in Provo.

He was born March 6, 1944 in Richfield to Morris LeGrande and Arta Sudweeks Higgins. He married Arleen Mellor, March 18, 1966 in the Manti Temple.

Steven loved to hunt, fish and spent every extra minute at the golf course.

Steve worked for the Sixth District Juvenile Court for 33 years. After retiring he worked at Palisades Golf Course. Steve loved watching and following his grandchildren with all their activities.

He is survived by his wife, Arleen, Gunnison; son, Shawn (Natalie) Higgins, Enoch; grandchildren: Braxton (Taylor) Higgins, Cedar City; Payton (Jordan) Higgins, Bellevue, Nebraska; Camry (Daelan) Jorgensen, Jayson Higgins and Preston Higgins, all of Enoch; great-grandchildren: Beckett Jorgensen, and Rinley Higgins; brother, Stanley (Kathy) Higgins, South Jordan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Emmett Higgins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at noon in the Gunnsion City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the family residence: 470 West 100 South, Gunnison.

Burial will be in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.