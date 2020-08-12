Child’s dream will come true to have water fight with Sanpete Sheriff’s Department deputies

8-13-2020

MANTI—A young child’s dream to get in a full-fledged water fight with law enforcement officer is taking shape thanks to the initiative of Sanpete County Deputy Breezy Anderson.

She heard about the child’s dreams one day while working a case, and so she organized an activity that will make that’s child’s dreams come true.

At her request, the kids of Manti, ages 3-16, have been invited to come participate in a full-fledged water fight against members of the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Manti City Park.

The sheriff’s department is providing over 8000 water balloons and water cups to the cause, so the kids can lead the charge against them, Anderson said. Popsicles will also be on hand for treats.

The event is structured so that kids of similar ages will be divided into four separate quadrants to space out all participants and work within the social distancing guidelines set forth by the health department, Anderson said.

“We are working with the health department and we are going to practice social distancing,” she said.

All kids will be asked to a wear a mask and no water guns will be allowed, she said.

The event is free.