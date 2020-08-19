Ephraim wranglers knows how to throw a rope

By Robert Green

Staff writer

8-20-2020

There is a young cowboy from Ephraim who can handle a rope and a horse.

And these talents, along with practicing his calf roping skills every day, have enabled Cru Parry, 14, of Ephraim, to win a bunch of saddles and belt buckles at high school rodeo roping events throughout the nation.

Cru said he aspires to rope professionally on the rodeo circuit when he gets older; and in the meantime, he spends most of his time riding horses and roping calves at his family’s indoor and outdoor arenas. “I’d like to make a living with my rope,” he said. “It will be tough, but I’ll do what I can.”

He said will be attending classes in person at Manti High School this fall, but he looks forward to the time after school when he can hone his riding and roping skills.

Cru said he works out with a bunch of different quarter horses right now, but his two favorites, the ones he takes to the rodeos, are a sorrel named Tex and another called Chevy.

He will be competing at high school level rodeos every weekend for the next couple of months, he said.

Coming from a long line of cowboys and rodeo enthusiasts, Cru said he has been helped immensely by his uncle and grandfather.

Cru is the son of Kayce and Staci Parry and the grandson of Craig and Diane Oberg and Kreg and Helen Parry.

This summer, he competed at the Little Britches National Final Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla. on July 7-12. He and his team roping partner Koda Peterson of Delta placed top six in all three rodeos. They swept the champion title for the national finals rodeo and were awarded world champions in team toping with their combined season points, said Cru’s mother Staci.

Cru also spent some time competing in Winnemucca NV, where he and other national qualifiers competed in the junior high division of the High School Rodeo Association. Here, he and his ribbon roping partner Ryann Thornton of Genola placed top three in all three rodeos.

“The competition was tough, but they did their job and came home with the champion saddles there as well,” Staci said. “He brought home several more buckles, spurs, cash, boots, and scholarship money for winning and/or placing in rounds of his other events. Cru has worked hard to get where he is at today. He has trained both of his rope horses who played a big role in bringing home his champion saddles. He is passionate about what he does and is driven to be the best he can be.”