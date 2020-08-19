Merlena Joyce Noyes Blackburn

Merlena Joyce Noyes Blackburn of Fairview passed away Aug. 13, 2020 after a long illness. She fought bravely and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Merlena married her childhood sweetheart, Blain Blackburn, at the age of 16 and began an amazing love story that lasted 61 years.

Together they raised three amazing daughters: Tami Dimmick, Ranae Bate and Natalie Stromberg. They are the very proud grandparents of seven grandchildren: Andrea and Eric Dimmick, Ryan, Heather and Makenzie Householder and Melissa and Chase Stromberg, as well as seven beautiful great-grandchildren: Harlow, Cash, Jax, Ryker, Miles, Charlee and Leo.

Merlena was the most amazing artist. She was accomplished in several different mediums including pencils, colored pencils, chalks, watercolors, charcoals and oils. Every member of her family benefitted from her wonderful artistic talent. She also loved to crochet and made hundreds of different items for her loved ones.

Until she got sick, Merlena absolutely loved doing anything and everything with her family including camping, cooking, crafts, and she never missed a Jazz game. She also dearly loved hosting her huge yearly 24th of July celebration.

Merlena is survived by her husband and love of her life Blain Blackburn; daughters Tami (Ron) Dimmick, of Riverton; Ranae Bate of Tooele and Natalie (Steve) Stromberg of Riverton; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; siblings Jane (Dave) Moon of Payson; Bonnie Pilling of Ephraim and Tim (Vicki) Noyes of Price; brother-in-law Harold Blackburn of Fairview. She also had many many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Merlena is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ada Noyes; mother and father-in-law Melba and Wayne Blackburn; grandson Chase Stromberg; brother-in-law Monte Pilling.

We love you so much and we will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms again.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at 131 S. 100 E., Fairview.

Written with love, Bonnie Pilling.

​