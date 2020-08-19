Michael K. Madsen

Michael K. Madsen passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home in West Jordan.

Michael was born in 1947 to Leonard and Ardeth Madsen in Gunnison, Utah. Mike met the love of his life and his eternal companion, Crystal Heath. On Nov. 6, 1970 they were sealed in the Manti temple and were married for 49 years. They lived in the Avenues in Salt Lake City until they moved to West Jordan.

Mike and Crystal raised six children: Tracy, Angela, Cory, Tiffany, Mindy and Brittany.

Services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan and will be attended by invitation only.

Interment West Jordan City Cemetery. Services can be viewed live online at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

