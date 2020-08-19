Jay Lawrence Olsen

Jay Lawrence Olsen returned home to our loving Heavenly Father and was reunited with his beloved sweetheart beyond the veil on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was 92 years old and was accompanied by family at the time of his passing in Nephi, Utah.

Jay was the fourth of five children born to Lawrence Peter and Mabel Livingston Olsen on Jan. 13, 1928. He married Marva Belliston of Nephi, Utah on Nov. 10, 1948, in the Manti LDS Temple.

They had seven children: Steven (Candy) Olsen, South Jordan; David (Jackie) Olsen (predeceased), Margie (Rod) Ostler, Orem; Laura (Jeff) Watson, Spring City; Susan (predeceased), Connie (Wayne) Jarrett, Nephi; and Allen (Brenda) Olsen, Fountain Green.

Gentle giants have a strong influence on family and community members in spite of, and maybe even because of, their steady and quiet nature. More due to demeanor than stature, Jay was one of those gentle giants, having a powerful influence on those around him through quiet loyalty and dedication to sound principles, family, and occupation.

No one could duplicate his contagious laugh. It would start quietly but build quickly. Anyone who caught that signature twinkle in his eye when something tickled his funny bone could not help soon laughing right along with him. Paired with the sharp witted humor of his sweetheart, friends and family were continuously drawn to the Olsen house because it just felt so good to spend time there. His enthusiasm for a good spudnut may have also contributed; it’s hard to say for sure.

Jay’s life brims with service to others and demonstrates the richness of valuing the wellbeing of a neighbor or family member far more than worldly wealth. Jay was a dedicated, successful sheep rancher and worked until the work was done, even though the work was never done. Life demanded much from him, which he gave without complaint, including sacrifices of sleep, free time, and countless other things so many of us take for granted today.

Though he was always a gentle giant, family members recall fondly how much deeper his outward affection for family grew both during and following his 11-year service with Marva in callings at the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife of 69 years, Marva, son David, daughter-in-law Jackie, daughter Susan, sisters Valeara Peterson,Camille Stevens, Maxine Draper and brother Wendall Olsen.

A limited funeral service will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at noon in the LDS chapel located on 151 South 200 West, Fountain Green. A viewing will be held from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. prior to services at the church.

Interment in the Fountain Green City Cemetery. The family requests that you please wear a mask. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.