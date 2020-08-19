Lucile Tucker

Born in Ephraim on Aug. 21, 1920, Lucile Tucker completed her nearly 100 year journey in this life on Aug. 3, 2020 from—as she would have stated—“natural causes incidental to old age.”

Her strongest desire and greatest pride throughout her life was to have a good husband—Clair Myron Tucker—and eight children: Penney Huang (George), Wayne (Judi), Bruce (Sheryl), Chris (Yolanda), Karen, David (Cathy), Joseph (Cathryn), and Barry. Her vast progeny includes 32 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Lucile and Clair recently celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary.

Lucile’s long time on earth was dedicated to following the counsel of church authorities and obeying the principles of the gospel. Faithfully rooted in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lucile held many church callings, especially serving as Relief Society president in nearly each location where she resided.

She also served two missions: one in El Monte as a stake missionary and another in the West Indies. Lucile especially enjoyed her “Singing Mothers” sing-along in her Riverside home. During her later years, she was honored as captain in the Sanpete Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Lucile was very proud of her Danish heritage. Born in a log cabin in Ephraim (“Little Denmark”) to Soren “Chris” Olsen and Geneva C. Anderson Olsen, she experienced both the joys and difficulties of living in a self-sustaining farming community.

Lucile earned an elementary teaching certificate from Brigham Young University and she taught school in Sterling. One year later, she moved to Seattle to be employed as a bank clerk. When WWII broke out in 1942, she worked at Fort Douglas in a civil service job as a research person and file clerk for U.S. Army Intelligence.

After marrying Clair in 1946, they moved to El Monte, California to start their family. Eleven years later, they took their six children to Chatsworth, California. In 1966 the Tuckers moved again, this time to Riverside, California.

Then, in 1988, Clair and Lucile accepted a call to serve a mission in the West Indies. After completing their 18-month mission, they relocated back to Clair’s childhood home in Fairview. Their final move in 2007 was next door to Joseph and Cathryn’s family in Alpine where Clair and Lucile became venerated members of their local ward.

Lucile will be remembered as a caring homemaker to her family and an actively involved member to her church. She was noted for her oft-repeated aphorisms: When bad things happened, she could dismiss them by stating, “opposition in all things.” When she faced personal challenges, she would say, “Wherever you go, you take yourself with you.” When she felt swayed by societal or political pressure of the day she would say: “Let each man know himself.”

We will miss Lucile’s homemade bread and rolls. We will miss her awe towards the beauty of trees and flowers (and hatred of dandelions) and her wonder of the Utah mountains—all those “Lone Peaks.” We will miss her continual incredulity of the modern world and her droll Danish sense of humor. Most of all, we will miss her love for all of us.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Alpine 12th Ward chapel (910 High Bench Road, Alpine), followed by interment in the Fairview Cemetery.

