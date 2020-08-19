David Gene Thompson

David Gene Thompson of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 8, 2020, just a few days short of his 87th birthday. David is affectionally known as “Coach.”

David was born on Aug. 27, 1933, to Russell and Agnes Thompson in Friend,

Nebraska. He was a high energy, athletic young man and excelled in high school basketball.

In 1951, David moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he attended Northwestern Bible College, graduating in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in Bible. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Carol Butler, and filled his free hours playing basketball for the Northwestern Eagles and courting his new girlfriend. Dave and Carol were married on June 1, 1957, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dave accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Saviour when he was 20 years old.

This life-changing event is founded on one of Dave’s favorite Bible verses: John 1:12

“But as many as received Him (Jesus Christ), to them gave He power to become the

sons of God, even to them that believe on His Name.”

Dave and Carol were blessed with three sons. Daniel (Chip) was born in 1958, followed by twin sons, Terry and Todd, in 1962. Their home and lives were chaotic, fun, busy, filled with love and blessed by God!

Dave’s love for athletics led to a Physical Education Degree from Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, and then a 17-year position as Athletic Director at The Faith Baptist College in Ankeny, Iowa. Dave loved a challenge and was instrumental in starting collegiate basketball, soccer, tennis, golf, and cross-country at FBBC.

After a short time in Phoenix, Arizona, where Dave and Chip started a painting

business named “Thompson and Dad Painting,” the two families moved to Ephraim. Dave continued to paint in the community and was involved in the founding of The Ephraim Church of the Bible where he served on the Board of Deacons for many years. He had a servant’s heart and helped many families and friends with painting and construction projects.

Dave loved his wife of 63 years, Carol, his three sons, his daughters “in law”, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family and friends. He is also survived by a brother, Louis Thompson of Lincoln, Nebraska, and a sister, Irene Sherman of Sedalia, Missouri,

Dave loved Nebraska football. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, had season

tickets to their home games for 50 years, attended and/or watched as many games as possible.

An outdoor memorial will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Thompson’s home, 30 S. 100 E., Ephraim. All family and friends are invited to this celebration of Dave’s life.