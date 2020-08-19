Jensen~Lund

Larry and Pam Lund of Manti, and Jeff and Tricia Jensen of Portland, Oregon, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Logan R. Lund and Courtney Lynn Jensen in the Payson Temple on Aug. 21, 2020.

Logan graduated from Manti High School and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Portland, Oregon. Courtney graduated from Westview High School and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Omaha, Nebraska at Winter Quarters.

They are both currently attending Brigham Young University. Logan is working on his master’s degree in Information Systems and Courtney is working on her bachelor’s degree in Dietetics.

Logan is the grandson of Karalyn and the late Redge Hermansen and Dale and the late Janet Lund. Courtney is the granddaughter of Kim and Patsy Jensen, and Nancy and the late Herbert Judson, Jr.

Please join us at a reception to be held in their honor on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Lund residence, 368 South 500 East in Manti. If by chance we missed sending you an invitation, please come join with us to celebrate this special day.