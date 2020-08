Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Adrian Salomon Galdamez Bravo was born to Xiamara Galdamez and Kaiden Bravo of Salina on Aug. 6, 2020. He weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces.

McKynnie Monroe Ellizabeth Pace was born to Dominique Felton and Dustin Pace of Ephraim on Aug. 8, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Gracelyn Louise Jackman was born to James and Jessica Jackman of Centerfield on Aug. 10, 2020. She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces.