New physician arrives to staff

Main Street Clinic in Manti

8-20-2020

MANTI—In an effort to provide more convenient medical services, the Main Street Family Medical Clinic has opened its doors at 46 N. Main Street in Manti.

The Gunnison Valley Hospital made the announcement, with chief administrator Mark. F. Dalley, saying, “We want the rural communities of Central Utah to have access to immediate and excellent medical services. We know that quality healthcare is all about strong relationships, and our Manti clinic will provide the level of personalized and high-quality care to this community that Gunnison Valley Hospital is known for.”

According to Dalley, The Main Street Family Clinic will provide the following services:

Dermatological care. This includes removal of moles, cysts, and lumps as well as treating acne, warts and other common skin conditions.

Fracture care. The clinic is equipped for casting and splinting broken bones.

Newborn, pediatric, adolescent and adult health care. This includes pediatric well-child exams, immunizations, and physicals for scouts and sports, as well as adult physical exams and gynecological exams. Thee clinic also provides diabetes, asthma, and hypertension management.

Suture care, including repairing bad cuts and lacerations.

Urgent and acute care. The clinic is available for patients on the same day for sore throats, urinary tract infections, coughs and many other urgent needs.

Primary care at the Main Street Family Clinic will be provided by Dr. Sean Olsen, DNP, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and Sanpete County native who has provided compassionate healthcare to patients and families of all ages for over five years.

Olsen graduated from Gunnison Valley High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Weber State University. He earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree in 2016 from the University of Arizona in Tucson. He holds board certification from the ANCC and specializes in primary care. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

“I’ve practiced medicine outside of the state for the past few years and I am beyond excited to return home to Sanpete County and provide care for the people I know best,” said Dr. Olsen. “My wife, kids and I love central Utah because of all the space to be active. We enjoy exploring national parks, working in the yard and riding motorcycles. We look forward to returning home to serve Manti’s medical needs.”

Walk-ins are welcome; to schedule an appointment call 835-7246.