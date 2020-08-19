Many Sanpete communities issue water restrictions

By Rhett Wilkinsen

Staff writer

8-20-2020

Hot, dry conditions have forced many other cities in the Sanpete Valley to follow issue water restrictions, or at the very least, encourage conservation.

Here is a breakdown of watering restrictions from local cities and towns:

Centerfield

A plan approved by the Centerfield City Council called for the city to be divided into three sections, with each section assigned two days when residents can turn on irrigation water.

Those three sections are: the West Section (west of Main Street), the Center Section (Main Street to 300 East) and the East Section (east of 300 East).

Assigned watering times are:

West Section: Monday and Thursday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Center Section: Tuesday and Friday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

East Section: Wednesday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

“Each home with a share of water needs to calculate how long you can water,” a Facebook post with the assigned times said.

Residents were instructed to count the number of secondary-irrigation sprinklers on their property and divide that number into 1,000. For example, if a property had 20 sprinklers, they could run each sprinkler for 50 minutes.

“If you do not own or rent a water share or irrigation water, do not use the secondary water,” the Facebook post directed.

Ephraim

Ephraim City doesn’t have any watering schedules by which it wants residents to abide, Mayor John Scott said.

“We do ask to be careful with water and be as conscientious as possible, but we have no restrictions at this time,” Scott said.

The city has cut back on its watering at places like its parks and cemetery, Scott said. Also, in an effort to conserve water, Ephraim City is closing the splash pad for the season on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Fairview

Tara Anderson is the secretary for Cottonwood-Gooseberry Irrigation Company, which works with Fairview on watering. CGIC’s water master told Anderson to notify that if a resident has only one or two shares of water, they could only water three days per week from 6 to 10 p.m., Anderson said.

“And then our water master does post signs on corners [in Fairview] of how many heads per share can run,” Anderson said. “And they’re usually on colored paper.”

“It’s been a rough water year for us,” Anderson said.

The project to repair the spring line, which brings water from city-owned springs in Fairview Canyon, is complete. The spring line is “running great,” Fairview City Mayor David Taylor said.

Fayette

Fayette City Clerk Kathi Williams said that while the city wants residents to pay attention to their watering habits, the city doesn’t have any watering schedules by which it wants residents to abide.

“We don’t right now,” Williams said. “We’re OK.”

Fountain Green

Fountain Green City Irrigation Water Master Mike Hansen said the city relies on Fountain Green Irrigation Company regarding distribution of irrigation water. FGIC President Greg Johnson said “we’re not on restrictions that way” after being asked if the company has limitations on watering.

“We’re on a spring system and it’s a flow system, so we just schedule it all the time,” Johnson said.

Gunnison

The pressurized irrigation water has been temporarily shut off to refill the pond. Due to the drought, the reservoirs will soon be empty and the City is rationing our remaining water to residents at one day per week as long as the supply lasts.

Gunnison will be divided in half — East and West of Main Street.

Details will be announced to residents soon with specific times and days when water will be available.

For quickest updates, sign up for the city’s text messaging system, said mayor Lori Nay, or contact City Hall and speak with Steven or Jodi at 528-7969.

Manti

Manti City staff said that Manti City Creek Water Users Mutual Association handles watering in the city.

“Right now,” MCCWUMA is saying “do not water between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and only water about twice a week,” said Polly Martinez, MCCWUMA secretary.

Mayfield

Mayfield has asked residents to stop watering laws with culinary water for now and to not water at all between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no Sunday residential watering “to allow the storage facilities to fill,” according to a letter from the town.

Otherwise, residents can water their trees, shrubs, gardens, etc.

“Due to high demand for culinary water we also ask you to please conserve water,” the letter reads.

“We ask residents to continue to use this culinary watering schedule until further notice,” the letter reads. “Please call if you have any questions or concerns 528-5061.”

“The town’s water sources are reaching capacity and we need to drastically reduce water use to stay within the state’s water system requirements,” the letter reads. The town asks that folks stop utilizing culinary water to water laws “to maintain pressures, decrease consumption, and maintain safe drinking water.”

The letter also asks that residents “please review [their] system for broken/leaking pipes and/or fittings to prevent waste of water.

“Adhering to this schedule helps us to provide sufficient and safe drinking water for everyone,” the letter reads.

Moroni

Moroni City Recorder Carol Haskins said the city has a well that supplies irrigation water, which helps provide a consistent supply.

“We’re hoping to get through August without reducing any watering times,” she said.

Mt. Pleasant

The city posted a notice on Monday, Aug. 10 limiting watering to one day per week. Even addresses could water on Wednesdays and odd addresses on Thursdays. The window of time on the given day to water was 6 to 10 a.m. or 6 to 10 p.m. (“not both!” the notice says).

“Absolutely no watering all night; no pipe field or open-hose watering,” the notice says.

The notice applies to culinary water, besides irrigation water. Fines for not following the instructions start at $150, the notice says.

Mt. Pleasant City Mayor Michael Olsen said at the city’s Tuesday, Aug. 11 council meeting that the city would issue a letter regarding watering restrictions. That had yet to be issued as of press time.

Spring City

Jim Bennett, a member of the Spring City public works department, said that Horseshoe Irrigation Company handles distribution of irrigation water in the city.

Residents need to follow water restrictions because the city pond keeps going dry. Violators are subject to a $150 fine.

If you have questions, please call 851-5047.