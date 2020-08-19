Sanpete has first COVID death

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

8-20-2020

The first COVID-19 death in Sanpete County was someone considered most vulnerable to the virus.

The Central Utah Health Department (CUPHD) was notified on Friday, Aug. 14 of the death of a Sanpete County man who was older than 85 and suffered from complicating health circumstances. His pre-existing health conditions combined with the virus to weaken him, which ultimately ended in his death.

“We are saddened to hear of another death from COVID-19 in our local community,” said Nate Selin, CUPHD director. “Our hearts go out to the family who had lost their loved one to this disease.”

The individual contracted the virus from contact with another person in the district. The man’s spouse, who was also in the high-risk category, also contracted COVID-19, but was able to make a full recovery.

This brings the number of deaths in the health district to three; one each in Sanpete, Sevier and Juab counties.

According to CUPHD information officer Mike Grimlie, another COVID death had been reported Sevier County, but after it was discovered that person’s permanent address was in another area, the number was adjusted to reflect the correction.

In total confirmed cases, Sanpete and Millard counties are now tied for the most at 137. However, Sanpete County’s active case count of 24 as of Tuesday was double Millard’s 12.

Sevier County has 87 total confirmed cases, with nine cases active. Juab County has 83 confirmed cases, 17 of which are active. It also has two current hospitalizations.

Piute County has six confirmed cases, two of which are currently active. They have one active hospitalization.

Wayne County has two confirmed cases and both are fully recovered.

So far, the 452 confirmed cases in the district comes from testing 11,084 people. So far, 26 people have been hospitalized in the CUPHD so far.

“Although we haven’t seen as many cases as other areas in the state or country, we continue to see case counts and hospitalizations rise,” Selin said. “We encourage individuals to continue to wear masks when in public, wash their hands regularly, watch their distances to maintain social distancing, and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.”