Sports in Brief

TENNIS

Manti girls’ tennis began their season last weekend with a split result, losing 5-0 to Salem Hills and then turning it around to beat Carbon, 5-0.

In singles, Sadie Cox lost to Salem Hills in two sets, but gave the Lady Templars arguably their most dominant match result against Carbon with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Jodie Gilette lost in three sets to Salem Hills, but beat Carbon in two sets. Emma Jorgensen lost to Salem Hills in two sets, but beat Carbon in two sets.

In doubles, Heidi Jorgensen and Libby Simons lost to Salem Hills in three sets, but beat Carbon in two. Finally, Emma Christensen and Talia Cluff lost to Salem Hills in two sets, but beat Carbon in two.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manti

The Manti girls’ soccer team notched two more dominating wins last week, beating Union, 7-0, and Delta, 5-1.

The Lady Templars moved to 5-1 on the season.

They faced North Sanpete last Tuesday and will go on the road next Thursday to face American Leadership Academy.

North Sanpete

The North Sanpete girls’ soccer team improved their record last week, posting a pair of victories against Maeser Prep, 3-2, and American Leadership, 2-0.

The Lady Hawks moved to 3-1 on the season.

After a road contest at Manti last Tuesday, North Sanpete will face Juab at home this Thursday before travelling to face Grantsville.

Gunnison Valley

The Gunnison Valley girls’ soccer team suffered a crushing loss last week as they fell to San Juan, 6-0.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 1-2 on the season.

After having a rematch with San Juan last Tuesday, they will be on the road to face South Sevier this Thursday before facing Beaver next Thursday.