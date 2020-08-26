Ralph Edward Huddlestone

Ralph Edward Huddlestone, our beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away peacefully on Aug. 21, 2020 at the age of 84.

He battled vascular dementia and related physical issues for several years. Ralph had a gift for making friends and left an impression of kindness with everyone he met.

He was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, to Francis Orsby and Mathilda Bischke Huddlestone Feb. 18, 1936, Ralph was the youngest of five children. His school teachers saw his talent for art and encouraged that career path. He moved to Provo, Utah to attend Brigham Young University and lived throughout Utah for the rest of his life.

Although he always honored his Canadian heritage, Ralph was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 2007. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an example of Christ-like love and service to all who knew him.

A brilliant artist and calligrapher, Ralph was inspired throughout his entire life by the colors and natural beauty of the world around him. He enjoyed a long career pursuing what he loved, from sharing his talents as an art professor at Utah Technical College and Snow College, to an award-winning turn as a graphic designer, which eventually led to building his own successful sign painting business.

Ralph was an accomplished pilot, a skilled creator of model train layouts, an explorer of the American West and always had a friendly word and a smile for everyone.

He is survived by Mary, his wife of nine years, daughters Julianne (Joel) Duffin, Shelly (Scott) Thorne, Amy (Nate) Nelson, stepdaughter Wendy (Shawn) Henry, stepsons Jamie Godman, Brian (Maggie) Godman, Jeff Godman, brother Bob Huddlestone, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents and siblings, Leonard, Frances and Wallace.

A viewing will be held for Ralph in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on Friday, Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N.100 W. Graveside funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery, 900 South State.

Ralph’s family strongly encourages guests to wear masks and practice social distancing during these events. To protect those at high risk, instead of hugging, let’s agree to fist bump or wave. In lieu of flowers, do something kind for someone else because that’s what Ralph would do.