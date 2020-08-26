Jared Harper

Jared Thomas Harper our beloved son, brother, and friend passed away on Aug. 20, 2020 at the age of 22.

He was born on May 19, 1998 to John Weston Harper and Janelle Hammer Twitchell. He will always be remembered as a kind loving positive and bright soul. He was taken to soon from this world but will be waiting for us in the next.

He never failed to make us laugh and could transform any bad day into the best of memories. As a skater, gamer, and outdoorsman he always strived to conquer the next adventure. Whether it was a taller hill to bomb, a higher level to master or a new trail to climb, he never gave up and braved every obstacle. He is missed more dearly then he could imagine by every person he touched with his time here.

He is survived by his parents; stepfather Lucas Tyler Twitchell; siblings,: Christopher (Sarah) Harper, Conrad Harper, Jessica (Brent) Malstrom, Blaine Harper, Dallas (Kaleb) Harlson, Jeremiah Harper, Caleb Harper; godson Elias Harlson; six nieces, three nephews and so many more.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Manti American Legion Hall (165 South Main Manti). Friends may call prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available under Jared’s obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, Manti.