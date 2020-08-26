Fowler~Wayman

Gerald and Shauna Wayman of Ephraim are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Nathan Garth Wayman to Emily Elizabeth Fowler, daughter of Brian and Aleta Fowler of Logan.

The couple was married Saturday, Aug. 15 in Logan. Nathan graduated from Manti High School, served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Edmonton, Canada, Spanish speaking. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications from SUU and will pursue a master’s degree in speech pathology at USU.

Emily graduated from Logan High and received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from USU. She is currently teaching at a Head Start Preschool in Logan, where the couple will make their first home.

A reception will be held in their honor, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at 115 E. 200 S. in Ephraim. If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this one.