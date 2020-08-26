Narmore~Wayman

Gerald and Shauna Wayman of Ephraim are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Michael Monson Wayman to Haydan Michael Narmore, daughter of Michael and Kristina Narmore of Ridgefield, Washington.

The couple was married Saturday, Aug. 1 in Cedar City. Michael graduated from Manti High School and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Retalhuleu, Guatemala. He is currently a CNA and will enter the nursing program next month at SUU as he pursues a medical degree.

Haydan graduated from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is currently working at Christensen’s Clothing store in Cedar City and will attend SUU next month as she pursues a bachelor’s degree in event planning. The couple will make their first home in Cedar City.

A reception will be held in their honor, Aug. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at 115 E. 200 S. in Ephraim. If by some oversight you did not receive an invitation, please consider this one.