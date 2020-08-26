Rahmsdorp~Brown

Zachariah Brown and Elizabeth Rahmsdorp were married Aug. 8 at Stevensville, Montana.

Elizabeth (Liz) graduated from Corvallis High School and lived in Montana where she met Zack Brown through a friend last year, and both fell deeply in love.

After the wedding they moved temporarily to Flagstaff, Arizona where Zack is a crew leader framing a large motel.

Liz was a cheerleader for the past four years at Corvallis High and is an accomplished photographer. Zack is from Mt. Pleasant and is a certified welder and framer with a construction company in town.