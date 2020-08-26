Mardell, Elva Jensen celebrate

70th anniversary on Aug. 17

It was Mardell and Elva Jensen’s 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 17. With the crazy life we all are living in, it just came and went.

Son Keith said “It’s hard not to be able to have family gatherings.” Grandma Elva is in the care center which is on lockdown and Grandpa Mardell hibernates in their home but occasionally will sneak out and you can see him driving around the farm. Life is sure crazy right now but we want to celebrate this amazing marriage. We love them both so much. What a wonderful accomplishment.

Marcia Rico, Laree Mecham, Keith Jensen and McKay Jensen