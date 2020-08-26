We don’t give up our freedoms

8-27-2020

Wrong! Wrong! Wrong! All wrong.

(Sgt. Carter to Gomer Pyle) Responding to publisher Suzanne Dean’s editorial on July 23, 2020, we never voluntarily give up any of our freedoms. The Powers That Be (PTB) may take our freedoms, but we don’t give them up. The fight to keep our freedoms out of the grasp of the PTB is never ending. Once a freedom is lost it is much harder to regain. I never fall for the word “temporary.” A new crisis always comes along, real or manufactured.

As I wrote before (May 28, 2020) there is a lot of flim-flamming about the COVID-19. Sources that offer a different perspective than the PTB are The New American magazine, Joel Skousen’s weekly newsletter World Affairs Brief, Chuck Baldwin’s, a pastor in Montana, weekly syndicated column, Sara Staker’s editorial (June 25, 2020), and radio commentator Russ Limbaugh. Chuck Baldwin’s July 30, 2020, column was titled, “The Mask of the Beast.”

On June 17, 2020 Apostle David A. Bednar livestreamed a talk during the Religious Freedom Annual Review at BYU. “Never again must the fundamental right to worship God be trivialized below the ability to buy gasoline.”

Christ gives freedom. Satan takes it away. Please, let’s not be found on the wrong side.

Joseph Fuchsel,

Spring City