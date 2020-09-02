Bulldogs strong on defense,

but offense can’t get going

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

9-3-2020

GUNNISON—If there’s one thing that definitely isn’t broken for Gunnison football, it’s their ability to defend.

The Bulldogs’ defense had another strong showing against a powerful opponent in the Kanab Cowboys, but they struggled on offense for the second straight week and fell, 14-0, to assume an 0-2 record.

Coach Patrick King was not available to comment.

Junior quarterback Jack Hansen completed nine passes on 19 attempts for 126 yards and one interception. Senior running back Zack Stewart led the Bulldogs run game with 10 carries for 82 yards. Senior Creed Mogle was the leading receiver with three catches for 42 yards.

Kanab wasted no time at all in getting points on the board. The Cowboys ran a counter play that got away from the Gunnison linemen and went 40 yards for a touchdown after just over a minute of play.

A few possessions later, Hansen showed that his stardom comes just as much on defense as it does on offense by leaping for an interception at midfield.

Later in the second quarter, Mogle, who was not available in last week’s game, made himself known on an impressive seven-yard catch that the senior impressively caught with one outstretched hand right in front of the Kanab sideline. Even the Kanab players applauded him for it. A few plays later, Mogle impressed again, fighting through pass interference for a 28-yard catch falling down.

It was, unfortunately, all for naught as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-down pass to Mogle on a corner route to the end zone fell incomplete.

Hansen showed up again on defense with yet another interception that he took down inside the 20-yard line, but the offense again disappointed with another turnover on downs.

As miscues and unlucky breaks continued to plague the Bulldogs on offense, Kanab scored once more in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard quarterback run after Hansen was picked off on an out route on the previous play.

Junior Dylan Anderson led all defenders with eight tackles, while Hansen added seven tackles to his two-pick night. The Bulldogs are still looking for their first offensive touchdown.

This Friday, Gunnison will likely be favored in a matchup with a struggling Monticello squad that lost to Kanab, 70-0 at the start of the season.