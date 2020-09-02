Sports Brief…

Compiled by Matt Harris

9-23-2020

Gunnison Valley

Gunnison Valley girls’ soccer split a pair of games last week with a bad loss against San Juan, 5-1, followed by a win over South Sevier, 2-0.

The Lady Bulldogs now stand at 2-3 on the season. They will face Beaver at home today.

Manti

Manti girls soccer notched a win over their cross-county rivals as they beat North Sanpete on Tuesday of last week, 3-0.

The Lady Templars extended their streak of victories over the Lady Hawks to 14 straight, dating back to 2008. Manti’s record now stands at 5-1.

Seniors Kassidy Alder, Ally Squire and Allie Bridges scored a goal apiece, while senior Katie Larsen recorded the shutout.

Manti will be on the road for their next four games. They face American Leadership today and will play Maeser Prep next Tuesday.

North Sanpete

Manti wasn’t North Sanpete girls’ soccer’s only worry last week as the Lady Hawks subsequently fell to Juab, 4-0, last Thursday.

The Lady Hawks have gone two games without a goal after scoring at least twice in each of their first four games. They are 3-3 on the season.

North Sanpete played on the road at Grantsville last Tuesday and will be on the road again next Tuesday against Union.