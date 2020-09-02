Manti neters surprised field with

second place finish in St. George

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

9-3-2020

ST.GEORGE—The Manti girls’ tennis team turned some heads last week at the annual Duel in the Desert tournament in St. George with a surprising second-place finish among more than seven teams ranging from 3A to 5A.

The Lady Templars went 3-0 on the first day of the tourney last Friday against Delta, Provo, and South Sevier with respective scores of 5-0, 4-1, and 4-1. This qualified them for the gold bracket of the Saturday leg of the tourney.

In the doubles match, Heidi Jorgensen and Libby Simons teamed up to give Manti a first-place finish, defeating Richfield and Springville.

Emma Christensen and Talie Cluff placed third in doubles after losing to Pine View and defeating Provo.

In singles, Sadie Cox defeated Springville and lost to Pine View to finish second. Jolee Gillett finished third after losing to Pine View and then beating Provo. Emma Jorgensen also placed third after losing to Springville and defeating South Sevier.

Manti finished just second to Springville and ahead of Provo and Pine View as a team.

Manti’s junior varsity squad finished in second as well.