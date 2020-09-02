COVID-19 update: Sanpete has highest number

of cases in Six-County area

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

9-3-2020

Sanpete County currently has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our health district, as well as the most active cases.

Since the Messenger ran our last COVID update last month, Sanpete has risen to a total of 164 confirmed cases, 17 of which are currently active. Sanpete also has one current hospitalized case.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, there have been 508 confirmed cases of COVID in the Central Utah Health District. Those

Although Millard County has the next highest amount of confirmed cases, with 141, they have only a single active case.

Juab County has 103 confirmed cases, but 13 of them are currently active.

Sevier County still has not hit triple-digits in their confirmed case count, coming in at 92 cases, eight of which are currently active.

Piute and Wayne counties have six and two confirmed cases, respectively. Neither have any active cases.