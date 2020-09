Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Drayke Reed Christiansen was born to Jadon and Payzlee Christiansen of Centerfield on Aug. 15, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces.

Bryson Jay Cano was born to Jose and Malinda Cano of Ephraim on Aug. 24, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces.

Violet Rose Kelley was born to Lacey Nelson of Ephraim on Aug. 24, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds.