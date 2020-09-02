Fowler~Rasmussen

Garrett Rasmussen and Sydney Fowles are pleased to announce their sealing in the Manti Utah Temple. They were married on April 25, 2020 in a small civil ceremony and are to be sealed on Sept. 5, 2020.

An open reception is to be held following their sealing. The reception will be from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Anderson Barn at 390 S, 100 W., Spring City.

Sydney is the daughter of Russ and Holly Fowles of Delta. She graduated from Delta High School. Garrett is the son of Dan and Stacey Rasmussen of Spring City. He graduated from North Sanpete High School. Garrett served in the Asuncion Paraguay North Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Garrett and Sydney are both currently attending their second year at Snow College.

The couple is registered on Amazon and they have a Venmo @Garrett-Sydney.