Larry Neil Caldwell

Larry Neil Caldwell, 82 years young, passed away on Aug. 27, 2020 at his home in Gunnison.

He was born May 11, 1938 to Robert Leroy and Elizabeth Anna Hofeling Caldwell in Murray, Utah. He spent most of his younger years in the Salt Lake Valley. He graduated from Jordan High School and received his associate’s degree from SUU in Cedar City.

At that time, he decided to change careers and joined the Operating Engineers Local #3, which he retired from on June 1, 2000.

Larry married Joan Bateman, from Alpine on Aug. 29, 1969 in Alpine. From this union they raised eight children: Cindy (Jeff) Barratt, American Fork; Carrie (Steve) Fitzgerald, Centerfield; Derek Neil Caldwell, Las Vegas, Nevada; Jade (Michelle) Caldwell, Stevensville, Montana; Lance (Shauna) Caldwell, Fairview; Clint Caldwell, Gunnison; Curt (Shelly) Caldwell, Gunnison; and T.J. ( Ayumi) Caldwell, Findlay, Ohio.

He was also blessed with 34 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings: Erma Conover and Janice (Randy) Cox, both of Sterling; Annette (Gene) Openshaw, Santaquin; Vivian (Niles) Halley, Wallsberg; and Dale (Shirley) Caldwell, Brookport, Illinois.

He was preceded by his parents; brothers: Robert, Jack, Duane, Richard; and sisters Elaine, Donna; and granddaughter, Becky Jo.

He was an avid outdoors man with a love of horses and western movies. His motto in life was inspired by Matthew 22: 37-40:”You always have enough to share with others.” He worried about his fellow men and was always on the lookout for someone to help.

Graveside services and interment were held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Gunnison City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.