George M. Chistensen

George M. Christensen, 71 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.

He was born Nov. 18, 1948 in Shelley, Idaho to Perry George and Bonnie Hope Morley Christensen. He married Myrna Jean Christensen Nov. 19, 2004 in Mt. Pleasant.

George was a truck driver for George Johansen and farmer and enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He was a good craftsman, loved to build and fix things.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna Christensen of Mt. Pleasant; his four children; stepson Gene Brake; and his grandchildren; siblings Andrea (Doug) Madsen, Jerusalem, Utah; Marie (Bobb) Brown, Burley, Idaho; Paul (Carol) Christensen, Burley, Idaho.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Christensen.

Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.