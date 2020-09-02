Bruce E. Nielson

Bruce E. Nielson, 87, died peacefully at home on Aug. 26, 2020.

He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Bruce was born March 23, 1933 in Moroni to Bernard E. and Enid Prestwich Nielson. He married Loretta Holm on Sept. 19, 1959. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2001. He then married Janene Last Ward on April 20, 2002. She preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2020.

Bruce had a full, rich life and truly loved what he did. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War 1952-1956 as a submariner. He graduated from Utah State University in 1960 with a masters degree in agricultural economics.

He started his career as a livestock buyer and broker for Swift & Co in Ogden. His territory was in the Intermountain West. He and Loretta settled in Richfield in the fall of 1962 and made their home there. He then took a job in 1968 with Producers Livestock in Salina. He eventually took over as manager of the auction in Salina and ultimately ended his career as the general manager of Producers Livestock headquartered in North Salt Lake.

Bruce immersed himself in his career and was well loved by his customers, employees and colleagues. He forged countless friendships and fiercely loyal customers over the years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and diligently served in many callings. His word was his bond.

Bruce’s people skills were truly unmatched and he had the gift of making people instantly like him. He could not go anywhere without meeting someone he knew. His was a life of hard work, integrity, and honesty. He was taught from a very young age of the importance of these values. He will be sorely missed and his legacy will go on for many generations.

He is survived by children: Tina (Donny) Somers, Eric (Meagan) Nielson, Donna (Brad) Duffin, Shelly (Kennley) Savage, Brent (Nancy) Ward, Holly (Brett) Packer; 21 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids; siblings: Joan Christensen, Dixie (Burke) Nielson, Fern (Mike) Cloward, Phyllis (Leland) Thompson.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle; grandson, Garrett Nielson; great-granddaughter, Grace Baum; brother-in-law, Stewart Christensen.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield. Burial was at 2 p.m. in the Fountain Green Cemetery with military honors.

Live streaming of the services and online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com under Bruce’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce asks that you donate to the Suicide prevention organization of your choosing.