Hernandez pleads guilty to felonies

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

9-3-2020

MANTI—A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of distributing fake LDS and marijuana in a court appearance on Aug. 19.

Alex Balderrama Hernandez allegedly committed the crimes on April 18, while in Sanpete County.

Even though he knew it was fake LSD, Hernandez was “selling it anyways,” Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said. Hernandez was also selling marijuana at that time.

Hernandez’s attorney, Dana Facemyer, accepted what Daniels said. Hernandez acknowledged that was true. He also acknowledged that the crimes he committed constituted a violation of probation.

Judge Marvin Bagley dismissed other charges against Hernandez. The case was heard in conjunction with another one.

A presentence investigation was ordered. Bagley ordered adult probation and parole to prepare the report.

Hernandez waived his right in 6th District Court to a preliminary hearing and pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution, offering or arranging distribution of a controlled substance, both third-degree felonies. A sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

This is the same man who was convicted last year of carjacking and received a lenient sentence because of his age. Last August, Hernandez was ordered to serve 120 days in jail and placed on probation for 2 years.

During this crime, Hernandez accosted three teenagers in their vehicle at gun point in Mt. Pleasant on Jan. 21, 2019. Hernandez made them stay in the car and drive for several blocks, and then forced them out, threatening them with his hand gun. Hernandez then drove away from them with the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found with several bullet holes in it, and the car had been dented by a sledge hammer. Hernandez was arrested the next day in Provo.