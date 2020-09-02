HOME GROWN

Sanpete hosts 10,000-square-foot medical marijuana facility

By Rhett Wilkinson and Suzanne Dean

9-3-2020

Dragonfly Wellness is the first medical marijuana pharmacy in Utah, according to media reports.

Its only cultivation facility is in the Moroni-Fountain Green area; and the company is “starting an outdoor project this year” on the Sanpete project, said Robert Allen, Dragonfly’s head grower, on a April 26 podcast “I am Salt Lake.”

“They’re pushing me to put plants outside,” Allen said.

Also, the company is working on “soil regeneration” on the Sanpete site, Hoang Nguyen, managing partner of Dragonfly Wellness, told the Sanpete Messenger.

“We have some scientists working on it,” Nguyen said.

It involves using bacteria to break up the clay soil and adding nutrients to the soil.

“Obviously we’re not going to give away your location, but I was talking to one of the guys there, and he said you’re out toward Sanpete County,” said Chris Holifield, the host of “I am Salt Lake.”

“Yes, central Utah, basically. I personally didn’t pick it,” Allen said. “I came aboard the company in October but I know the history behind why it was picked. You have 62 acres out there with property tax of like $1,000 per year. And at the end of the day, the cheaper the land the cheaper the product is for the patient … It’s not a choice that you need medicine, sometimes it’s more than a choice, it’s a need, and if I could give it away, I would.”

On the 52-acre lot is a former turkey shed, 10,000 square feet in size.

“We’re just so happy we’re down in Sanpete County where were able to reuse the turkey sheds without having to build brand new structures,” Nguyen said.

The turkey shed is set up to use minimal water.

“Condensation occurs naturally, and inside the growing rooms, we’re collecting and recycling that water,” Nguyen said.

The facility has tight security to make sure none of its product gets into the non-medical, illegal market. It is closely regulated by the state.

Dragonfly has 20 employees in Sanpete County, including folks working in both security and cultivation.

Dragonfly’s store at 711 South State Street is where folks can buy medical marijuana. Dragonfly has another facility in Salt Lake County where they transform plants into topical creams, oils, vape cartridges and edibles. A law passed by the Utah Legislature doesn’t allow medical marijuana to be distributed as marijuana cigarettes.

Among the eight medical marijuana providers selected in July 2019 by the state of Utah to legally grow medical marijuana in the state, “There are quite a few businesses who haven’t started up yet,” Nguyen said.

Dragonfly is also developing a “teaching farm” growing food, Nguyen said. Students up through high school age will be able to come there and learn about agriculture. She said initially, students will probably make one-day field trips to the farm, but eventually Dragonfly plans to install cabins where students can stay for several days and work on the farm.

The other project the company is working on, just in the conceptual stage right now, is called the “Food Hub.” This would be a nonprofit warehouse and distribution facility to promote the idea of locally sourced food.

Utah farmers and ranchers who have trouble making a profit selling to national processors and distributors could sell to the Food Hub. The nonprofit would take it from there—sell the goods within the state. Hoang said they have 200 restaurants that have expressed interest.

“We would support all the local farmers from the whole state of Utah,” Nguyen said. “Farmers could sell directly to the Food Hub and not worry about distribution, not worry about processing.”

Dragonfly hopes to start construction in 2021 in Salt Lake County.

County donation

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Nguyen thanked the Sanpete County Commission for “welcoming” Dragonfly to the county. That gratitude came in the form of a $10,000 check that Nguyen gave to the commissioners (Scott Bartholomew, Steven Lund and Edwin Sunderland) in their biweekly commission meeting.

Nguyen told the commissioners the money is for “for whichever purpose you see fit.” Lund told the Messenger that the commissioners were “pretty sure” the money would go to the Sanpete County Fairgrounds.

Nguyen called the check the “first of many.”

Hoang thanked the commissioners again while pointing out that Dragonfly has added jobs to the county.

“We really are grateful to Sanpete County,” Nguyen said. “It’s been a great partnership down here.”

After being asked by Lund about how it’s going at the farm, Nguyen said it is going “really well” despite “a lot of issues with a lot of the grasshoppers.”

Dragonfly has gotten some K-9s “to secure the property a little more” and has created more jobs in the county through having onsite surveillance, Nguyen told the commissioners.

“They’ve been able to keep an eye on the property,” she said.

Nguyen told the commissioners the surveillance goes back six months.

Sanpete County Sheriff Brian Nielson told Nguyen that the sheriff’s office hadn’t had any issues with Dragonfly.

Nguyen told the commissioners that Dragonfly has worked with “kids coming from all over the state.”

Grand opening

On March 2, Dragonfly celebrated the opening of its first medical cannabis pharmacy at 711 S. State Street in Salt Lake City.

Narith Panh, Dragonfly’s chief strategy officer, said “I’m really, really happy to be part of a passionate team that took so many people to make this day happen.

“Everybody from our cultivators to our growers to the people that are part of the pharmacy as well as all our construction workers, our painters, our electrical workers, all of our office people who were literally working countless hours just to make this day happen.

“This day, honestly, is not about Dragonfly,” Panh said. “This day is about all the people in this community that it took to actually get to this day. And it really, literally actually took a community to make something like this happen.”

Panh gave a shout-out to the Utah Department of Health.

“How many countless hours they’ve been working to get this program up and running, to make sure everybody is able to … get their cards and be able to purchase medical cannabis on the first day in Utah history actually took a huge team by [Rich Ward] and the Utah Department of Health,” Panh said.

Panh also thanked “the Department of Ag … for everything they’ve done to get the cultivators as well as the processers up and running so we have safe, quality product that has been tested ready on shelves so that way our patients know exactly what type of medicine that they are getting.

“We’ve got a number of different community advocates who have been fighting for patient rights and fighting for our community, so that way patients have a safer alternative to medicine,” Panh said.

Panh said that some of the advocates have sacrificed their time and put in “blood, sweat and tears.”

“Most importantly, thank you to the citizens of Utah who made this happen, the ones that voted for this, who saw that there are members of this community who are suffering, and a lot of those members could find relief in medical cannabis, and give those people an opportunity to come out of the shadows and be treated with respect and dignity,” Panh said.

Panh described medical marijuana “as this incredible, incredible medicine that has so many medical benefits that it can literally impact so many different people out there.”

Panh talked about his brother who was hit while a pedestrian by a drunk driver. He was in a great deal of pain. Panh was afraid of his brother falling victim to opiates. Knowing it was illegal, Panh got some medical marijuana from California for his brother.

Panh said that Dragonfly has “no investors, no big money that’s backing us. All the money was collected from the community, from family and friends. And that’s hugely important … Everything we do is for the patients, not for financial gain …We’re truly honored to be able to be up here and have this opportunity to represent the patients and ensure that we’re providing quality medicine at an affordable price for our patients.”

Wade Laughter, a Dragonfly farmer, said California set up the medical marijuana industry the wrong way. Rather than legalization, it was commercialization. The result is that now, medical marijuana is very expensive and in some cases illegal for patients who need it.

In the media

On April 26, when Allen interviewed with Holifield, Allen confessed that he started smoking marijuana at 13. He decided it would be cool to grow the plant.

Allen called a friend who was growing legal cannabis in Needles, Calif. to see how he did it. Allen grew cannabis in California and Arizona before moving back to Utah when medical cannabis became legal.

“I like nature, I like the outdoors, I like gardening, I like cannabis,” Allen said.

Allen said “it’s a very short grow season” with it being 19 degrees in the middle of the night at the farm.

There were 81 applicants for the eight licenses that went to the businesses the state let open.

“I now work for one of the eight licensees,” Allen said.

When you grow medical marijuana indoors, you compress a nine-month growing season into 10 to 16 weeks, Allen said.

It’s a “10-hour-plus job,” Allen said. He stays in an RV onsite because he lives in Salt Lake. He gets up at 5 a.m.

“I put eyes and hands on every single plant every single day,” Allen said. “It’s time consuming. There’s so much that goes into it. I have 10 weeks to make it or break it. So everything has to go right.”

If things don’t go right, “the weight won’t be there, it won’t be as pretty,” and Dragonfly won’t have the THC levels needed.

“We were running on generator power out there; we didn’t have Rocky Mountain Power. So the first couple of turns, they weren’t as good as they could be,” Allen said.

To qualify

To get a medical cannabis card, you must be a Utah resident; have at least one qualifying condition; submit an application online; meet in-person with a medical provider registered with the Utah Department of Health to recommend medical cannabis; the medical provider must have certified your eligibility for a medical cannabis card online; and you must pay a $15 application fee online, according to medicalcannabis.utah.gov.

“If a patient is a minor under the age of 21 or if they are an adult over 21 but do not have a qualifying condition, the application must be reviewed by the Compassionate Use Board. A minor cannot receive a medical cannabis card unless their parent or legal guardian qualifies for a medical cannabis guardian card,” according to medicalcannabis.utah.gov.