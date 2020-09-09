Sports Brief…

Compiled by Ben Lasseter

9-10-2020

VOLLEYBALL

Manti

The Manti High girls volleyball team (2-4, 1-1 conf.) lost to Union (7-2, 3-0 conf.) 0-3 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Their only game this week is Tuesday at Delta (6-3, 1-1 conf.).

Mt. Pleasant

The North Sanpete High girls volleyball team (5-5, 2-1 conf.) defeated Juab (4-6, 0-1 conf.) at home on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and lost at Union (7-2, 3-0 conf.) the following Thursday, both conference matches.

Next, they will play Delta (6-3, 1-1 conf.) at home on Thursday, Sept. 10 in another conference matchup.

Gunnison

The Gunnison Valley High girls volleyball team (7-4, 1-0 conf.) took two commanding victories last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, they beat North Sevier (1-9, 0-1 conf.) 3-0 for senior night and their first conference match of the season. On Thursday, the team travelled to Beaver (5-6, 0-0 conf.), where they won 3-1.

Junior Kennedi Knudsen recorded her 1,000th high school varsity kill against North Sevier, with 22 kills on the night. Against Beaver, she added another 31.

The team will next travel to face Enterprise (9-2, 0-0 conf.) on Thursday, Sept. 10.

SOCCER

Manti

The Manti High girls soccer team (7-1, 4-0 conf.) picked up two conference wins last week. On Tuesday, Sept. 1 they defeated North Sanpete and on Thursday, they beat American Leadership Academy (2-6, 0-4 conf.), 3-0 in both games.

This week, they travel to face conference opponents Maeser Prep Academy (2-6, 1-3 conf.) on Tuesday and Juab (6-2, 4-0 conf.) Thursday.

Mt. Pleasant

The North Sanpete High girls soccer team (3-4, 2-2 conf.) suffered a 1-7 loss last Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Grantsville (5-2, 1-0 conf.)

This week, they will face conference opponents Union (3-6, 1-4 conf.) away on Tuesday and Delta (5-4, 3-2 conf.) at home on Thursday.

Gunnison

Last Thursday, the Gunnison Valley High girls soccer team (2-4, 0-1 conf.) lost 2-4 to conference opponent Beaver (3-1, 1-0 conf.) at home. This week, they will travel to Millard (6-3, 1-0 conf.) for another conference game.