Gunnison Valley High names

royalty at homecoming game

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

9-10-2020

GUNNISON—The Gunnison Valley High School homecoming royalty took the center stage of what will become a week to remember.

It didn’t hurt that the football team posted the first win of the season with a 47-12 shellacking of Monticello either.

The homecoming royalty was announced at a pep rally before the game. According to senior Aubrey Belnap, the royalty took part in a bunch of fun-filled activities.

They rode in the homecoming parade on a horse-drawn wagon. During halftime at the football game, they rode around the track side-by-side and were announced to the crowd.

At the game, which Belnap called “one to remember,” Josse Peterson rode the game ball in on her horse to start the contest. Halftime was filled with a western-themed dance put together by the G-Gettes drill team and GVHS cheerleaders.

The juniors won the Powderpuff game, though the seniors put up a “good fight” in the championship game, Belnap said.

“It was really fun and quite exciting,” Belnap said.

At the game, girls tried to rope boys. The roping winners were Jakelle Sorensen and Jon Willden, Belnap said.

At what was called “manly-man volleyball,” student couples rode stick horses around a gym, Belnap said.

Overall, homecoming week had “great spirit and involvement,” Belnap said.

“Homecoming week was really fun!” Belnap said. “Everyone had a good time and it was nice to have a break and do some fun activities.”

This year’s homecoming royalty are:

King and queen: Zach Stewart and Anya Lyman.

Prince and princess: Dylan Anderson and Raven Pickett.

Duke and duchess: Bryson Sorensen and Lexee Keisel.

Count and countess: Zack Overly and Sara Hill.