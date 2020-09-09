Mary Gilgen to celebrate 80th birthday Satuday

Mary was born on Sept. 10, 1940 in Manti, Utah to Edgar C. and Betty J. Tuttle. She married Larry D. Gilgen in 1958. Mary and Larry made Fountain Green their home in 1973 where they raised their six children: Jody, Trudy, Todd, Cindy, Scott and Mike.

Larry passed away in 2018. Mary has 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She is loved by them all. We thankfully honor her 80 years of a life well-lived. Happy Birthday Mom and Grandma.

A family celebration will be held at Mary’s home in Fountain Green on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Friends and neighbors may join the celebration by participating in a COVID-style drive by that same day from 2-3 pm. Mary will be sitting on the front lawn to receive well wishes and to wave back. The address is 286 West Center Street. Cards may be sent to PO Box 415, Fountain Green, UT 84632. No gifts please.