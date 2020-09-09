Courtney Lee Armstrong

On Aug. 27, 2020 our loving father Courtney Lee Armstrong passed away at the age of 64 years old in Reno, Nevada.

Born in Salt Lake City and raised in San Francisco, Court had a west coast wild child spirit. He spent most of his days being a loyal family man, raising his children in Maple Valley, Washington where they enjoyed camp trips together, backyard firework shows, and attended Sunday meetings at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His daughters, their spouses, and his grandchildren were the joy of his life.

He is a 39 year retiree from United Airlines where he excelled as head fueler and ramp serviceman. He was known for his free-spirited personality, intimidating long beard, and deep voice. On the outside, he looked like a real tough guy but on the inside, he was a giant teddy bear with a heart big enough to fit everyone in it. He had many friends in his church community, ski team community, and motorcycle groups that sure did love his outgoing spirit. Court was the life of any adventure, loved to fish, hunt, ski, fly airplanes, skydive, and ride his Harley motorcycles.

He is survived by his former spouse Christina and their daughters Jamie (Anthony) Derbidge, Kerry (Erik Bateman) Armstrong, and Kelly (Jacob) Calloway. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren Walt, Shaleah, Brayden, Jaden, Sadie, Eden, Aiden, Makayla, Willow, Triniti, Anna, Jacob, and Bradley, who he spoiled often. He was loved by his parents Richard and Faye, siblings Susan Holmes, David, and preceded in death by his brother John. He shared a special connection with his uncle Adrin and aunt Faye Anderson.

A graveside service will be held for Court at Ephraim Park Cemetery, 620 N Main, Ephraim, on Sept. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. The CDC strongly encourages guests to wear masks and practice social distancing during this event. Please send gifts or donations to https://gf.me/u/yu38bf. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.