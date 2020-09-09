Robert and Yvonne Hansen

to celebrate 50th anniversary

Robert Don Hansen of Fountain Green, and Yvonne Smith of Thatcher, Arizona were married and sealed in the Arizona Mesa Temple, Sept. 11, 1970.

Robert attended schools in Fountain Green, Moroni and graduated from North Sanpete High in 1965. He served an LDS mission in the Southern States, graduated from Snow College in 1969 and transferred to BYU. Yvonne Smith attended Thatcher public schools, graduated from Thatcher High School in 1967, and attended Eastern Arizona College, graduated in 1969 and transferred to BYU that same year.

Bob and Yvonne eventually ended up in the same BYU singles ward and that was just the beginning. They married, graduated from BYU and lived in Arizona, and Montana, but have spent most of their fifty years together in Fountain Green. They served two years as a senior couple in the Florida Orlando Mission. They are the parents of seven children, and grandparents of ten and great-grandparents to one. As a family, they are planning a 50th wedding celebration at Bear Lake, Utah.