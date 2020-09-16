Sports in Brief…

Compiled by Ben Lasseter

9-17-2020

MANTI TENNIS

Manti girls’ tennis not only went 2-0 in action last week, they did it in dominating fashion.

The Lady Templars handled Millard 5-0 Tuesday of last week. They then beat Union last Thursday, 4-1.

The Lady Templars now sit at 7-1 overall with a perfect 5-0 region record.

SOCCER

Gunnison Valley

Gunnison girls’ soccer currently stands at 2-5 after the Lady Bulldogs lost to Millard convincingly, 8-0, last Thursday.

Gunnison currently occupies last place in the 2A South Division and is ranked No. 10 out of 11 teams in RPI rankings released last Monday.

The Lady Bulldogs host Parowan today at 4 p.m. and will be on the road next Thursday to face Beaver.

Manti

Manti girls’ soccer continued to roll last week, winning their fifth and sixth consecutive matches to move to 9-1 on the season 6-0 in region.

Playing Maeser Prep on Tuesday of last week, the Lady Templars shared the scoring in a 5-0 victory as five different Manti players scored a goal apiece, namely seniors Allie Bridges, Ally Squire, Jayci Jolley, and Kassidy Alder, and junior Breanne Wayman. Senior Katie Larsen recorded the shutout.

Against Juab, it was junior night. Wayman and junior Sharlie Alder each scored in a 2-0 win as Larsen recorded her fourth straight shutout and seventh of the season.

Manti opened up at No. 2 in initial RPI rankings released Monday, just behind rival Morgan. The Lady Templars played last Tuesday at Union and will host Delta today at 4 p.m. They will play North Sanpete next Tuesday.

North Sanpete

North Sanpete girls’ soccer split a pair of close contests last week to bring their record to 4-5 on the season, 2-3 in region, good enough for fourth place.

The Lady Hawks played Union to overtime on the road as senior Siri Hunnington and sophomore Lydia Ence each scored to pull out the 2-1 victory over the Cougars.

North Sanpete then lost their subsequent game to Delta, 3-2.

The Lady Hawks opened at No. 9 of 19 teams in the RPI initial rankings last Monday.

North Sanpete hosted Maeser Prep last Tuesday and will be on the road against American Leadership Academy today. They will host Manti next Tuesday.