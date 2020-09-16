INSIDE OUR SCHOOLS

9-17-2020

Ephraim Elementary School

Parent teacher conferences will be next week (half-day school, with students out at noon on Thursday, Sept. 24, and no school on Friday, Sept. 25 with conferences all day). Appointments will be scheduled online through www.schoolbookings.net. Use booking code: e62f4. More information will be sent home about options to meet with the child’s teacher. It is hoped parents will make it a priority to connect with their child’s teacher.

Also, there will be no kindergarten or preschool classes on either Thursday or Friday.

If students missed getting their pictures taken on Sept. 16, a retake will be available on Oct. 22. This year Lifetouch will not be offering sibling or non-student pictures. Only Ephraim Elementary students will be photographed.

The school asks parents to sign up to be a member of the PTA this year, membership cost is only $10. Also, the PTA is still looking for a president elect for next year. If you are interested or need more information, contact a member of the PTA Board.

Ephraim Middle School

For students riding the bus, please remember to wear a face mask on the bus the entire time. Bused students will also have assigned seating.

For students who will be dropped off in front of the school, please pull all the way forward and have your child’s mask on before exiting the vehicle.

Students are also asked to practice social distancing at school. When students enter the building, they will need to head to their first period class and avoid grouping in the common areas. Also, all students will have assigned seats during class. Each student will be assigned an area and a table to eat lunch.

The school says, “We are empathetic to the fact that this school year will be very different than anything in the past. As we navigate through school this year, we ask parents and students for their support as we try to implement the guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

For online students, the school will be sending information out to students as soon as it is received.