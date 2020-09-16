North Sanpete homecoming theme is

‘Soaring ’20s- Its a Hawk thing’

By Suzanne Dean

9-17-2020

MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete High School homecoming this week features dress-up days, a service project and a tribute to the recently graduated Class of 2020.

The theme is “Soaring ’20s—It’s a Hawk thing.”

Four homecoming queens have already been selected and will be presented at the football stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m. prior to the North Sanpete-Delta football game.

The queens are Kylena Akauola, representing the senior class; Aubry Cook, representing the juniors; Phaedra Lamb, from the sophomore class; and Abri Benson, representing the freshmen.

On Monday, students could wear pajamas. Hot chocolate and donuts were served during advisory.

On Tuesday, students dressed as “tacky tourists.” There was a chalk art contest near the school entrance.

Wednesday was Camo Day, where students could wear camouflage clothing. The day included an eating contest and bingo. And following the regular girls volleyball game against Richfield, there was an event called “Powerstuff,” where boys played their own exhibition volleyball game.

Today (Thursday), students will wear “retro” clothing embodying styles of the past and participate in a game-show activity during the advisory period. During flex time, various clubs will paint sections of the street running in front of the high school.

The big day will be Friday, or Spirit Day. It will start with Senior Sunrise, where seniors gather in the football stadium at 7:15 a.m. to watch the sunrise together. Refreshments will be served.

From 9 a.m. to noon, students will do a service project to improve the school. At 4 p.m. there will be a homecoming parade. Entries will line up on 200 North and proceed north on State Street, terminating at 700 South, the street where the high school is located.

The football game begins at 7. Members of the Class of 2020 who identify themselves at the gate will be admitted free and given a voucher for snacks.

During halftime, the class will be honored for its “grit, perseverance and determination (in) graduating during a pandemic.”

A homecoming stomp will be held on the football field following the game.