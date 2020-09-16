Manti students look forward to great homecoming events, game

By Suzanne Dean

Publisher

9-17-2020

MANTI—Manti High School has made some modifications in traditional homecoming activities to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. But students and alumni can still expect a great time.

Events got underway Wednesday with a virtual assembly at 10 a.m. Because an assembly in the auditorium would exceed COVID limits on size of gatherings, the student body officers produced a video which was shown in all classrooms at 10 a.m.

The video included presentation of candidates for the homecoming royalty. Judging and voting occurred after the virtual assembly.

The royalty, eight in all, will include a king and queen from the senior class, and a male and female attendant from the junior, sophomore and freshman classes. The winners will be presented at the homecoming football game.

On Wednesday afternoon, the volleybuff game was held, with boys playing volleyball and the cheerleaders urging them on. That evening, the powder puff football game was held on the football field, with girls playing football and boy cheerleaders cheering.

Tonight (Thursday), letter lighting will be held at 8 p.m. in the fairgrounds arena, a venue that provides lots of room for social distancing.

On Friday, entries in the homecoming parade will line up on 300 South next to Red Church. Beginning at 4 p.m., the parade will proceed north on Main Street to 500 North.

While nothing official is on the schedule, informal activities, such as games and face painting, may be held in the football stadium prior to the homecoming football game. The game begins at 7 p.m. with the Templars taking on American Leadership Academy of Spanish Fork.

The homecoming dance on Saturday will be held outside at the fairgrounds pavilion. “That’s the only way they can have it,” a staff member noted. The dance begins at 8 p.m.