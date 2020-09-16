Runner honoring 9-11 fallen by running with flag

By Rhett Wilkinson

Staff writer

9-17-2020

Motorcycle engines roared across the street in support of Keltn Pritchard, who spoke about why he was running 9.11 miles with an American flag to honor tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Pritchard had run more than five miles along Main Street in Ephraim when he talked with the Sanpete Messenger.

“I guess I just love America,” Pritchard said. “Right now, you know, America’s kind of down and out, but I think today is something that everybody should remember so that we can come together.

“It felt like it’s the right thing to do today.”

Pritchard, who has lived in Ephraim his whole life, said that he doesn’t remember 9/11 very well, having been “young” at the time.

“But I mean, as I’ve grown up, I’ve seen everything that’s happened,” Pritchard said. “It’s a shame, but it’s just part of the history now.”

Pritchard said he had “nothing special” to say, adding: “I’m just doing what I feel is right.”

“Just trying to honor the fallen and the innocent men and women that died on 9/11,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard’s home would mark the end of his run, he said.