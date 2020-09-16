Henson~Shober

Doug and Toni Shober of Gunnison are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their son, Parker to Jordan Henson, daughter of Jerime and Abby Ivory of Fountain Green.

They will be married Friday, Sept. 18 at the Cinder Creek Event Center in Nephi. A reception will be held that evening from 6-8 pm. All friends and family are invited to come

celebrate with the couple. Parker and Jordan are to be sealed in the Payson Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints the following day.

Parker graduated from Gunnison High School and served in the Australia, Brisbane mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is currently working for Utah Behavior Services as a behavior technician.

Jordan is a graduate of North Sanpete High School and is a junior at Southern Utah University where she is studying elementary education with a concentration in special education.

The couple will reside in Cedar City, Utah.