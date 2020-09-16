Bailey~Stevens

Brant Stevens and Morgan Bailey are pleased to announce their marriage in the Manti Temple on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. They will make their home in Ephraim.

Brant is the son of Allan and Jane Stevens of Ephraim. He graduated from Manti High School and Snow College and is currently attending Weber State University. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Irvine, California.

Brant’s grandparents and Richard and Marie Stevens of Ephraim and Hannah and the late Robert Wunderlich of Salt Lake City.

Morgan is the daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Bailey of Pleasant View. She is a graduate of Weber High School and Snow College and is currently attending Utah State University. Morgan’s grandparents are Kevin and Christine Bailey of Pleasant View.

The couple is registered at Amazon, Walmart and have a Venmo @BrantStevens07.