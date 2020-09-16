Olsen will be honored on their 50th anniversary

The children of Brent and Barbara Olsen: Brian and Aytana Olsen, Manti; Krystal Olsen, Centerfield; Suzanne and Jim Madsen, Manti; Brandon and Shara Olsen, Axtell and Amanda and Dylan Haas of Gunnison are honoring their parents by organizing a celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary when they were married on Sept. 19, 1970.

Brent and Barbara remain active and love spending time with their family. They enjoy gardening, camping, ATVs, and a very cool fish pond with the largest coy in Sanpete County.

They have 14 grandchildren and one on the way. They also have one great granddaughter and two more on the way. Mom and Dad, we love you, you are the best.