VeAnn Koyle Reece

VeAnn Koyle Reece, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all, passed away at her home in Manti on Sept. 14, 2020 to be reunited with her loving husband Tom.

She was born Oct. 21, 1950 in Spanish Fork to Vee John and Wilma Fackrell Koyle. She married Thomas Edward Reece June 25, 1970 in the Manti Temple. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 2000.

She is survived by her five children: Tait (Laura) Reece, Melissa (Robert) Shuffler, Chris Reece, Melinda (Jerald) Morehead, and Amy (Jesse) Chidester; her 15 grandchildren: Travis, Brett, Gregory, Broderick, Nicholas, Cameron, Kyler (Alia), Madison, Zoie, Alie, Page, Karli, Austin and Ashlie; and her four great-grandchildren: Trivor, Dallas, Colton, and Holland; siblings: Sherwin Koyle, Kevin (Elaine) Koyle, Yvonne (Ken) Brown, and Darwin Koyle; and many other relatives. She is also preceded in death by her parents.

VeAnn, a woman of few yet powerful words, enjoyed spending time with her family. She shared her love of the outdoors with her children and grandchildren, teaching them how to ride horses, hunt, fish, how to ride a four-wheeler, the importance of setting up camp properly, and that sometimes it’s all right to just stop and take in the view.

You could usually find her tending to her garden or hauling coal in her 18-wheeler, and if not there start looking up the mountain.

From Youth Rodeo Royalty to a loving and caring mother, VeAnn was a strong, courageous woman who brought joy and happiness with her wherever she went. VeAnn and Tom are reunited to continue their wild journey. Don’t forget to hammer down.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Payson Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation this Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Red Church in Manti, 295 South Main.